$51.43 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post $51.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.61 million and the lowest is $50.20 million. DHT posted sales of $77.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $205.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DHT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DHT by 47.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 107,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHT remained flat at $$4.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 80,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,763. The company has a market cap of $814.71 million, a P/E ratio of -238.50 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.