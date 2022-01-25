5,407 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AMETEK by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

