69,046 Shares in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,875 shares of company stock worth $57,216. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

