72,659 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,302 shares of company stock worth $11,579,068. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.