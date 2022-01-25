79,726 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 9.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

