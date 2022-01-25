$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,946 shares of company stock worth $17,582,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$36.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.36. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.