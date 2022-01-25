$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,946 shares of company stock worth $17,582,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$36.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.36. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.