$866.50 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $866.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.10 million and the highest is $867.90 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE VMI traded down $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.82. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,630. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

