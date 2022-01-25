8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 2551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 8X8 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

