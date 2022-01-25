91,500 Shares in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAMI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmmi by 319.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 312,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 360,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,978,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Farmmi, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

