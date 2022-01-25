9,567 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

SAFE opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of -0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $499,894.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 246,586 shares of company stock worth $17,936,314. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

