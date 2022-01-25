Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of AADI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 3,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,515. The company has a market cap of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $21,336,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

