AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.42. 222,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $234.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.45. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.