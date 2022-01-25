Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Accuray has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. Loop Capital began coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,812 shares of company stock worth $210,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Accuray by 3,437.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accuray by 71.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Accuray by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Accuray by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

