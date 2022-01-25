Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 0.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 530,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,691 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Lyft stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

