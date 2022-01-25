Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $283.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

