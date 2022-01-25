Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 986 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

