Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $45,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 264,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Duke Realty by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Duke Realty by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,770,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 72,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

