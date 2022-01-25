Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.