Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,320 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.