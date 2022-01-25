Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $35,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.63.

ALNY stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

