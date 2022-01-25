Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 64.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,957 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.