Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

