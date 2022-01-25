Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 149.00 to 130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of ADEVF opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

