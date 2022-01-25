Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

