Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Trimmed by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,637,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,795,898. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

