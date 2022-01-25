Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 78,085 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 113.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,085 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

