Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

