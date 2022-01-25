Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,804 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 158,472 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

