Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

