Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 878.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

