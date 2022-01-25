Advisory Research Inc. Invests $8.14 Million in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Danaos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Danaos stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 6,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,164. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.