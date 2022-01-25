Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $9.62 on Tuesday, hitting $452.65. 54,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.60 and its 200 day moving average is $438.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.