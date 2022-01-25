Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 139,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. 9,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,633. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

