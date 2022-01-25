Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

