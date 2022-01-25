Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 131,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $894.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

