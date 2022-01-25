Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 131,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $894.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.35.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
