Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AKRTF has been the topic of several research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

AKRTF remained flat at $$2.82 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

