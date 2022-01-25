Alerus Financial NA Acquires 1,176 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

EAT stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

