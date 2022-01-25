Alerus Financial NA Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

