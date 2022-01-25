Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

NYSE:CAT opened at $214.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

