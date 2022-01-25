Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

