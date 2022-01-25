Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $24.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 898,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

