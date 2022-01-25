Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.63. 2,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,578,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $2,187,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

