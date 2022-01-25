Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

