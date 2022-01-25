Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Shares of VAC opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.