Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.28 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

