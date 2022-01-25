Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.18 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Polaris by 36.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,505,000 after purchasing an additional 201,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Polaris by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Polaris by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 104.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

