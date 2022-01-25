Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after buying an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $241,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.39. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

