Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,724 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

