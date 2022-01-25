Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 58,373 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth about $135,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.