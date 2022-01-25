Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,270 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,052,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

